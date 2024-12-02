Sailthru and Demandware ink deal to enhance marketing strategies for merchant customers

This integration has been designed so that joint customers of Sailthru and Demandware can get the most out of both platforms, with a minimum of technical effort. For those who have just recently chosen Demandware as their ecommerce platform, or will in the future, the integration makes Sailthru provides a solution for marketing and analytics, and for developing and leveraging the all-important single customer view.

Ecommerce platforms such as Demandware provide a wide range of functionality, such as a front-end user interface, inventory management, user registrations, and shipping and fulfillment. The choice of a digital marketing infrastructure needs to be right behind that of your selection of an ecommerce platform, a Sailthru representative notes. These platforms are not built to connect customer experiences across different channels, nor are they built to offer product recommendations based on a holistic understanding of customers as individual.

Once a robust single customer view has been created, joint clients of Demandware and Sailthru can use Sailthru’s predictive technology, combined with its recommendation capability, to optimise each client’s long-term value to the brand.