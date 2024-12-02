Saha Pathana agrees to partner Lazada in Thailand

Part of Saha Group, a consumer product conglomerate, Saha Pathana expects the partnership to boost its online sales to 10% over the next three years from 1% currently.

The company will sale its products through Lazada, and plans to invest about USD 29.5 million for building a new inventory warehouse, which might be completed in 2018.

Saha Group also plans to invest in inventory warehouses in Thailands Eastern Economic Corridor, a government industrial estate project.

In June 2017, JD.com has been looking to make an investment in Thailand by the end of this year, which shows an increased interest in the development of ecommerce in this country.