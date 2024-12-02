Sageworks launches loan automation tool

The tool is aimed at helping financial institutions increase the speed and ease of their lending processes.

According to Sageworks, the Sageworks Loan Automation is a customizable, relationship-based automation tool allowing bankers to make informed loan decisions quickly, respond to customers automatically and notify designated users and borrowers of the next steps in the process.

The launch of the Sageworks Loan Automation comes just a few months after Sageworks announced its integration with Adobe Sign for electronic signatures. Through the integration, the financial institutions that are using Sageworks Loan Application to borrowers may opt-in to leverage e-signatures through Adobe Sign without leaving the Sageworks platform.