Sagent Lending to protect lenders identity with Innovis solution

Innovis offers information solutions to intelligently inform every step of your customer life cycle, from account acquisition to recovery. Innovis’ tools can assist with identity verification and authentication, fraud prevention, receivables management, and credit information.

Cross Check from Innovis is an identity verification and fraud detection solution designed to keep a lender’s automated decisioning process flowing smoothly while minimizing the risk of fraud loss. Auto lenders using Sagent’s Auto LOS platform will now be able to view Cross Check verification data to verify consumer-provided application information and to easily clear stipulations without switching to another application, delaying the lending decision.

Cross Check’s verification rates allow lenders to open more accounts with confidence. Its features increase automated loan approval rates, minimizing the need for manual reviews. Through Sagent’s Auto LOS solution, the auto loan origination process is streamlined so lenders can make quicker loan decisions at scale.