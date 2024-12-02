Sage unveils iOS applications for Sage One and Sage Live

Thus, Sage becomes part of the Apple Mobility Partner Program. Both Sage One and Sage Live support partners and accountants, with the now iOS-optimized versions enabling customers using iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch for day-to-day business processes to work while on the move. Sage has worked with Apple to completely redesign user interfaces to make the most of key iOS features like 3DTouch Location Services and TouchID.

The news follows the launch of Sage Expenses, a free app for iPhone and iPad that enables customers to record and understand business transactions. In just a few seconds, a user can enter money-in and money-out transactions, take a photo of a receipt, while the transactions and associated paperwork are kept together in the app and in the cloud for whenever the business owner or accountant needs them.

Sage is an integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems provider. Sage began as a small business in the UK 30 years ago and over 13000 employees now support millions of entrepreneurs across 23 countries.