Sage to offer AccessPay for augmented reconciliation processes

Sage customers that sign up to use AccessPay’s services can receive comprehensive and detailed data from a broad array of banks, thanks to AccessPay’s connectivity via SWIFT to over 11,000 banks, which is automatically formatted and delivered through a single secure connection.











Directly sending bank statement data into Sage increases the precision and efficiency of the reconciliation process. This update facilitates improved financial decision-making by providing users with accurate, timely data from their banking partners. The streamlined process reduces the manual effort once dedicated to downloading and reformatting statement data, simultaneously mitigating the risk of fraudulent activity through the elimination of manual manipulation of bank statement data.

Officials from Sage said that the partnership with AccessPay gives their customers access to reliable and secure bank connectivity at a global level and across multiple Sage products. It will help them streamline time-consuming manual processes and instead focus on growing their businesses. They look forward to working with AccessPay to enhance their customers’ experience further.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from AccessPay said they are incredibly proud of their Automated Bank Statement Retrieval solution – a simple yet powerful, user-friendly answer to one of the most challenging issues facing accountants globally. They are also thrilled to be working closely together with Sage and are ready to add further value to the latter’s innovative solutions and vast user base.





Previous news from AccessPay

In July 2023, AccessPay has introduced a new fraud and error identification service called Detect. This service enhances protection in corporate payment workflows by scanning payment files against customizable rules, flagging potential issues like fraudulent transfers or duplicate payments.

Detect allows finance teams to investigate issues before executing payment runs, addressing concerns related to fraud and errors. The launch aligns with new corporate governance reforms requiring large businesses to produce fraud statements and demonstrate effective controls.

AccessPay's Detect analyses all payment types, both domestic and cross-border, aiming to improve how companies manage fraud and operational resilience. The release is part of an ongoing series of anti-fraud and error prevention tools designed to help UK-based corporates enhance their fraud and risk management capabilities.