Sage releases Sage Payments for improved payments services

Sage provides an integrated service for businesses to accept incoming payments and offers new approaches on making payments to suppliers and employees using a number of payments networks, including the Faster Payments network.

Sage Pay now offers a payments solution that integrates with Sage accounts and payroll software and enables them to take control of all of their money movements.

Sage Payments includes the following features:

Make payments within Sage software, removing the need to manually re-key information into internet banking. Automates reconciliation, funding and exchange rate calculation processes to save time and improve accuracy.

Greater control of cashflow: Set future dated payments to help monitor cashflow and create a full digital audit trail to provide control over authorisation.

Domestic and FX pricing through a choice of tiered plans.

Domestic and international: Make payments to the UK and 23 other countries worldwide with support for 11 different currencies through Sage’s Foreign Trader module.

Access anywhere: View and approve payments from your mobile and tablet devices.

Larry Hardcastle, Managing Director at Larrytech and Sage Payments early adopter commented: New supplier setup is all handled from within our core product, which saves us considerable time logging into online banking.