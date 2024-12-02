Sage launches money management solution for SMEs

The Smart Money Movement solution is the integration of numerous functions already available through a range of Sage products, says Charles Pittaway, MD of Sage Pay, itweb.co.za reports.

Over 250 000 SMEs in South Africa use Sage software to simplify, control and manage their business processes, says Anton van Heerden, executive VP and MD of Sage South and Southern Africa. Now, by combining our accounting and payroll solutions with Sage Pays payments platform, they can streamline their operations even further., the source cites.

The solution is particularly useful to SMEs because it adds automation and payment tracking to their money management systems at a significantly lower cost than they would traditionally have to pay for this functionality, says Pittaway.

The Smart Money Movement solution comes at no up-front cost to existing users of the Sage products with which it integrates, including Sage Pastel Accounting, Sage Pastel Payroll, and Sage VIP software. The solution charges users on a per-transaction basis.