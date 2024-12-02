Sage introduces its new accounting bot Pegg

Pegg hides the complexities of accounting and lets entrepreneurs manage finances through conversation, making the process as simple as writing a text. By digitising information at the point of capture, it takes away the pain of filing receipts and expenses, eradicating the need for paper and data entry.

More than that, the launch coincides with the announcement of Sages integration with Slack, which will act as a messaging channel for Pegg. As the fastest growing enterprise messaging app, Slack will work with Pegg to bring information to users when they need it, via a platform that they already use. Pegg is available now in Beta.

Sage is focusing on integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of the worlds entrepreneurs. Sage began as a small business in the UK 30 years ago and over 13000 colleagues now support millions of entrepreneurs across 23 countries.