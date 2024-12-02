Sage cloud ERP services add production management module

The new module is designed to give users visibility into the production process. The Sage cloud ERP Production Management module gives users visibility into the entire production process. It is built on the Sage 100cloud Business Object Framework and offers an expanded set of customizable features. The module is also integrated with Sage 100cloud, meaning users will also get the features from the hybrid cloud, which enables inventory management, collaboration and automated workflows.

To develop the Production Management module, Sage partnered with software vendor Scanco Software, which specialised in warehouse management and manufacturing automation. The goal of the two companies was to design a module that encapsulated the functionality needed to support the needs of discrete, make-to-stock manufacturers within the Sage cloud ERP. To do this, the module has more than 60 new features. These include dynamic inventory assessment, customizability and extensibility.

According to Sage, dynamic inventory assessment helps mitigate inaccuracies in inventory management by offering real-time updates of inventory transactions and quantity on hand as materials are issued.