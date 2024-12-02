Sage automates salary and supplier payments with Modulr

The solution, known as Sage Salary and Supplier Payments, will allow businesses and their accountants to manage and process payments from directly within the Sage Accounts and Payroll products.

The Modulr and Sage partnership aims to improve the payments offerings available to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and accountants; helping to bring much needed innovation and competition to the UK SME banking and payments market.

Sage Salary and Supplier Payments, powered by Modulr, will allow business owners, payroll managers, accounts payable administrators, payroll bureau and accountants to process payments directly from Sage Business Cloud Accounting and Sage Payroll products. The automated payment service will be delivered to Sage customers across the UK using Modulr’s payment accounts that provide access to payment services 24/7, 365 days of the year.

The solution will allow customers to eliminate manual payment processes, preventing costly errors and risk of sensitive payment data being compromised whilst benefiting from the time saved by automated reconciliation of payment data. Importantly, Sage’s Accountant and Payroll Bureau Partners will be able to benefit from delegated service access – allowing the accounting practice to seamlessly control and manage payments processing on behalf of their whole client base, while simultaneously reducing practice overheads.

The new Sage Salary and Supplier Payments, powered by Modulr, is now available to existing Sage Payments customers and new and existing Sage customers.