Sage announces partnership with PayPal

An integration of PayPal, the global payments provider, as a payment option on Sage 50cloud, enables users of Sage 50cloud to offer their customers a secure online payment method.

The integration of Sage 50cloud with PayPal gives businesses more choice by providing an integrated way of getting paid quicker and improving cash flow. PayPal has 237 million active account holders globally, with over 6.5 million in Canada, meaning customers can easily sign-up to PayPal and start to accept payments with a business account, making it one of the most flexible methods of digital payment.

Recent studies have shown that small businesses spend up to 120 days a year on administrative tasks, and with up to 15 days spent on chasing late payments, and with 11% of all invoices paid to small and medium businesses globally are paid outside payment terms1. With Sage 50cloud and PayPal, businesses can reduce the time spent on chasing those late payments, and with built in auto reconciliation, accounts are automatically updated reducing time spent on administration.

The integration is currently live in Canada, Germany, UK and US.