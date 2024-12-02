SafetyPay, UOL BoaCompra team up for online payment solutions in LATAM

UOL BoaCompra specializes in monetizing online games while offering more than 3,000 games across multiple platforms in Latin America, Portugal, Spain and Turkey. SafetyPay is an online-banking payment solution that enables consumers to shop from merchants worldwide and pay directly from their bank account in their local currency.

In recent news, UOL BoaCompra and Ubisoft, creator, publisher and distributor of entertainment, have joined forces to expand the company’s portfolio of online games across Latin America and Southern Europe.