SafetyPay introduces SafetyPay Direct payment solution

The solution guides customers through a process that lets them pay using online banking or cash, without online shopping carts and on-website transactions. Merchants can use SafetyPay Direct to request payment via email or phone while enhancing customers’ shopping experience by adhering to their payment and currency preferences.

SafetyPay Direct can be used by any merchant who wants to give customers the ability to pay directly from their bank account, including inbound and outbound call centers, B2C applications, and company billing departments.

The emailed instructions direct the customer to click the “Pay Now” button which links to SafetyPay’s interface, prompting the customer to select a bank and currency. After confirming the purchase, the customer is redirected to log in to his or her online bank account and verify the payment, after which SafetyPay Direct is signaled to notify the merchant that the transaction is complete.

SafetyPay is an online-banking payment solution that enables hundreds of millions of consumers to shop from merchants worldwide and pay directly from their bank account in their local currency. The SafetyPay solution is available in the USA, Europe, Canada and Latin America.

In recent news, SafetyPay has entered a partnership with Brazil-based digital goods payments provider UOL BoaCompra, to provide online payment options to Latin American gamers.