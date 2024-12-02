SafetyPay, GlobalShopex launch an international shipping solution for US ecommerce website

The solution enables US merchants to sell their merchandise across borders. Via GlobalShopex’s international shipping solution and SafetyPay’s global online payment service, consumers will be able to connect with merchants from across the globe.

Using its international ecommerce solutions, merchants ship their orders to GlobalShopex’s US export hub where the company then takes care of the entire international shipping process, including the handling of customs and duties owed by the customer, tailored to each individual country. All of the items are shipped to customers from its in-store warehouse.

SafetyPay is an online-banking payment solution that enables consumers to shop from merchants worldwide and pay directly from their bank account in their local currency.

GlobalShopex is a provider of international shipping solutions for ecommerce companies. Based in the US, GlobalShopex enables online retailers to sell internationally by managing and operating merchants’ international ecommerce, logistics, fraud prevention, and customer service.