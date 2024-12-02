Safello, Yoti partner for cryptocurrency purchase in less than 60 seconds

The partnership, announced in a press release shared with Coin Rivet, will see Safello’s brokerage platform integrate Yoti’s encrypted identity verification for fast digital currency purchases. Sweden-based online cryptocurrency brokerage regulated as a financial institution Safello will now allow its customers to buy or sell crypto directly from safello.com without having to create an account or log in to an existing one.

Moreover, users will need to select their desired cryptocurrency and amount, verify instantly with Yoti, and then pay with a credit card. Global technology company Yoti, founded in 2014, provides a digital identity app with more than 3.8 million downloads. Its identity verification technology will be embedded into Safello’s integration widget.