SafeCharge, World Duty Free to offer WeChat Pay in Heathrow airport

According to VisitBritain cited in the press release, over 330,000 Chinese travelers visited the UK during 2017 alone, injecting over one billion pounds into the economy.

WeChat offers online marketing opportunities to increase interaction with consumers, with coupons, cash-back promotions and other features to drive Chinese customers to the shops accepting this payment method.

The SafeCharge Point of Sale app is an application downloadable from App Stores and available for both iOS and Android devices. It connects to the SafeCharge Payments Engine allowing merchants to generate a QR code either on the Seller’s side, or a scanning one on the Buyer’s device. The app requires no technical integration.

