SafeCharge to support Maternias expansion roadmap

Maternia is headquartered in the Czech Republic and trades across many European regions under a variety of fully-owned brands. To integrate new payment methods like Apple Pay and Google Pay, Maternia has deployed SafeCharge Payment Engine, which enables cross-border payment processing, supporting a variety of both, card and alternative payment methods.

In addition, the SafeCharge platform is providing Maternia with risk management capabilities, in order to decrease the amount of fraudulent transactions and lower the number of chargebacks. The platform provides information in real time to complete the transaction, allowing payments via an alternative payment method in case of insufficient fund with the initial method used.

