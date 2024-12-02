SafeCharge to process payments for Grand Casino Baden's online platform

Grand Casino Baden is a pioneer in online regulated gaming in the region, and, via this collaboration, the company is offered the ability to better address the needs of a growing audience of online gamers. Also, by using SafeCharge Cashier, Grand Casino Baden gives its online customers a frictionless payment experience, delivering seamless deposits and withdrawals, and compliance with AML laws.

SafeCharge handles the safeguarding of sensitive information, descoping the casino's PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards) liability. With SafeCharge Cashier’s help, Grand Casino Baden aims to facilitate its readiness for complying with the EU's revised PSD2 SCA requirements.