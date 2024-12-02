SafeCharge to process card payments in the US via Chase

Through the partnership, SafeCharge customers will benefit from card processing under domestic conditions. For the consumer, this means a smoother payment experience and a greater likelihood of a transaction being accepted.

SafeCharge provides a payments platform that includes a gateway, a card issuer and acquirer, which allows it to connect directly to Visa, Mastercard , American Express and China Union Pay. The company’s payments platform provides global omnichannel payments services from card acquiring and issuance to payment processing and checkout.