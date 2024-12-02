SafeCharge to list on Londons AIM

The company is expected to have a market capitalization of USD 349-382 million after the sale of new shares. It plans to have a free float of at least 25% of its capital.

SafeCharge is a PCI certified, international payment service provider, integrating payment gateway services with online fraud prevention solutions. SafeCharge handles transactions for European betting companies and also for businesses in the foreign exchange trading sector.

SafeCharge had registered a turnover of USD 43.2 million in 2013 and reported adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of USD 11.3 million.