SafeCharge to add WeChat Pay on its payments platform

Merchants in the SafeCharge network will be able to accept WeChat Pay payments for online and in-store transactions in their own or local currency. With over 600 million monthly active user accounts, the payments app is popular among Chinese nationals.

The adoption of the WeChat Pay payments method will help retailers capitalize on the growing number of Chinese tourists visiting Europe. A Counter Intelligence survey found that Chinese air travel to Europe increased by almost 20% in 2016, with travellers to Europe predicted to hit 90 million by 2025. Spending via OTA (Over-the-air) platforms has also increased by 43% and reached USD 87 billion.

SafeCharge provides global omnichannel payments services from card acquiring and issuance to payment processing and checkout, supported by advanced risk management solutions. The platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Union Pay as well as over 150 local payment methods.