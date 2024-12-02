SafeCharge steps up investement in Nayax

SafeCharge made its initial investment in Nayax in December 2016 and the current one takes the total investment by SafeCharge to approximately USD 24.5 million in order to support Nayax’s international expansion in cashless payment solutions.

The investment in Nayax is important for SafeCharge’s omnichannel strategy. SafeCharge has a strategy to expand within the offline market by focusing on the high growth cashless sub-segment and cashless payments for the unattended machine industry in which Nayax specialises.

SafeCharge’s investment will strengthen the operational collaboration between the two companies, with expected processing of more than EUR 500 million of Nayax transactions through the SafeCharge acquiring platform over the next 4 years.

