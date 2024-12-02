SafeCharge provides payments solutions to Aratog

By using SafeCharge’s payment page and processing platform technologies, Aratog allows players to make in-game transactions with minimum data input required, allowing for access to multiple alternative payment methods.

Aratog is a professional games development company working to create products across multiple platforms.

SafeCharge is a PCI certified, international payment service provider, integrating payment gateway services with online fraud prevention solutions.

SafeCharge handles transactions for European betting companies and also for businesses in the foreign exchange trading sector.