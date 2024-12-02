SafeCharge partners EL AL Airlines to improve online payments

EL ALs technology solution for the global travel industry, Amadeus and related systems are integrated into SafeCharges Payments Platform.

This integration provides EL AL with a suite of payments solutions such as smart routing, aviation-specific fraud prevention for all cards and Alternative Payment Methods (APMs), and PCI tokenisation capabilities.

Additionally, SafeCharge facilitates the acquiring relationship with multiple third parties giving EL AL access to global acquiring services and the utilisation of multiple Alternative Payment Methods (APMs).