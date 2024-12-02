SafeCharge, Mazooma to enable local US payment options for gaming operators

Mazooma is a fintech company that enables licensed online gaming merchants in regulated US markets access to the banking system for secure consumer financial data intelligence and payment processing. Through Mazooma’s eCheck Select Payment Technology, SafeCharge aims to support both its US-based customers and its international customers wanting to roll out in the region.

eCheck Select verifies bank-level data in real-time, including customer identification and account information. At the time of the transaction, eCheck Select confirms a person’s account balance and processes the payment or terminates it if there are insufficient funds.

For more information about SafeCharge, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.