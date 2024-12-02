SafeCharge, Mandarina Duck sign payments deal

By using SafeCharge Checkout Page, a customisable payment page designed to streamline the online and mobile payment experience, Mandarina Duck aims to increase the user experience for its customers.

Mandarina Duck checkout page connects to SafeCharge Payments Engine to process transactions and manage risk. Fraudulent transactions are quickly detected and only the suspicious transactions are routed for additional authentications.

