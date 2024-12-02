SafeCharge launches its Smart 3DS Service to assist merchants address SCA

3DS 2.0 solution is the updated protocol supporting SCA requirements. The solution is available to any business, regardless of its acquiring partner. SafeCharge’s Smart 3DS Service dynamically routes customer transactions through a smart engine, analysing various data points and parameters in real-time.

Powered by machine learning technology, SafeCharge Smart 3DS Service determines whether the transaction might be exempted from additional authentication steps with the issuing banks or, if it needs extra input from the customer - such as a one-time password, or biometric data. The solution is available through SafeCharge’s Hosted Payment Pages, APIs or via WebSDK, and offers complete control over the user interface.

SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. For more information about SafeCharge, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.