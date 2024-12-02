SafeCharge launches Identity Manager for digital identity validation

SafeCharge has designed Identity Manager as a gateway enabling merchants to connect to a wide range of identity validation providers worldwide, including eKYC, document verification as well as age verification, PEP and sanction checks. The solution is fully incorporated into the SafeCharge Native+ Payments Engine; and is therefore easy to implement as part of SafeCharge Hosted Payment Pages as well as through dedicated APIs.

The solution automates customer verification flows. In case of a failed eKYC check, customers are invited to upload their documents and get verified using a mobile phone or a desktop for the utmost security. Check flows can also be customised according to customer geographical location as well as business and sector requirements.

Identity Manager is addressed to those online businesses for which identity validation checks are a mandatory requirement subject to industry regulation, or required by businesses on their own. These include not only gaming, financial services and marketplaces, but also insurance and telecoms providing digital online services.

SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout.