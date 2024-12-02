SafeCharge granted Payment Institution License by the FCA

The decision will allow the company’s UK subsidiary, SafeCharge Financial Services Limited, to provide payments services in the UK in accordance with the Payment Services Regulations. The company will also be able to expand its services portfolio to its existing client base and to new clients.

SafeCharge also holds authorisation as a European Electronic Money Institution.

To find out more information about SafeCharge and for a complete list of its services and offerings, please visit our online payments company database.