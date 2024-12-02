SafeCharge extends partnership with Gett

The company has chosen the SafeCharge Reconciliation Manager to automate the matching of transactions across acquirers, payment gateways, banks and customers, preventing revenue losses due to mismatches or incorrect fee charges.

Gett’s on-demand mobility app is available across 120 cities worldwide, allowing customers to reach their destination on a daily basis. With mobility services often resulting in complex processes involving fare splits and foreign banks, SafeCharge Reconciliation Manager aims to prevent payment mismatches, duplicate billing, invoicing errors and rebate withholding.

For more information about SafeCharge, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.