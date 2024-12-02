SafeCharge aims for USD 100 million-plus acquisition

The London-listed company has USD 125 million in cash and a pipeline of opportunities in Europe and Asia. After making two smaller purchases in December 2014, the company is looking at the next level – USD 100 million or more.

SafeCharge will consider raising funds through bonds or equity, which would likely dilute the 66 percent stake held by Sagi, the founder of online gaming technology firm Playtech and backer of Market Tech Holdings, the owner of Londons Camden Market. SafeCharge provides online payment services and technologies. Clients include UK-based betting and gaming company Ladbrokes, games developer Gaijin and foreign currency broker FXDD. Registered in Guernsey with research and development centres in Israel, Bulgaria and Ireland, SafeCharge went public on Londons junior AIM market in April at 1.62 pounds per share.

In December 2014, SafeCharge paid EUR 14.5 million for Irelands 3V, which will provide the technology for a prepaid card issuing service which SafeCharge plans to launch in 2015. In 2014, SafeCharges revenue rose 78% in 2014 to USD 76.9 million, while adjusted net profit was up 122% at USD 21.3 million.