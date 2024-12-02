SafeCharge acquires CreditGuard for market expansion

The acquisition of CreditGuard marks a further step in the execution of SafeCharges plan aimed at entering new markets and sectors, bringing with it a portfolio of clients from sectors including travel, insurance, telecoms and government. The acquisition is expected to complete in January 2015.

Established in 1998, CreditGuard is a PCI-DSS Level 1 certified payment service provider, offering payment solutions and white-label technologies. CreditGuards payment gateway and reconciliation solutions streamline and leverage electronic payment processes for a wide range of businesses, from enterprises to SMEs including major financial institutions; airlines; travel operators; government agencies; telecommunication operators; and healthcare providers, both in Israel and worldwide.

SafeCharge is a PCI certified, international payment service provider, integrating payment gateway services with online fraud prevention solutions. SafeCharge handles transactions for European betting companies and also for businesses in the foreign exchange trading sector.