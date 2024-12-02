SafeChain, Adeptive to offer fraud-free closings for ResWare customers

Wire fraud prevention software and blockchain applications for land title, SafeChain, considers that wire fraud is not a problem that can be tackled alone, and with this integration, title professionals no longer have to leave the ResWare environment to prevent wire fraud.

SafeWire’s goal is to protect real estate wire transactions, by verifying the identity of both the buyer and seller, and authenticating ownership of the accounts involved in the transaction. The company is backed by blockchain technology, and it also offers a secure portal to transmit and store wiring instructions. This way, they ensure that this information cannot be tampered with or intercepted by unauthorised parties.