SafeChain, Accuity to secure real estate wire transfers

As part of this collaboration, SafeChain’s wire fraud prevention platform called SafeWire will incorporate information from the Accuity Bankers Almanac Routing and Transit Number (RTN) File. This will ensure users that funds are being wired to the correct account.

When wire instructions are sent to SafeWire, users can leverage the Accuity payments data to verify that all necessary routing information for the transaction is present and correct. Moreover, the Accuity integration will make it easier for the consumer when an intermediary institution is needed to complete a wire transfer. The consumer will not be needed to gather the intermediary’s routing information, but Accuity will now collect and verify the information automatically, and report it to the title company via SafeWire.