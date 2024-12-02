Safaricom, Vodacom plan USD 13 mln purchase of M-Pesa rights

The deal will let both purchasers expand the service to new African markets. Vodacom owns 35% of Safaricom and pays 5% in an intellectual property fee to Vodafone from its M-Pesa business, which is mainly in Tanzania.

The acquisition of the intellectual property rights by the new joint venture will allow the partners to develop local products like Fuliza, an M-Pesa overdraft facility, launched in Kenya in January 2019.

Vodafone holds a 5% stake in Safaricom.