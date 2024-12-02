Safaricom to use M-Pesa payments on AliExpress.com

As part of the deal, AliExpress.com will allow Kenyan shoppers to buy goods on the site using M-Pesa in a matter of weeks. M-Pesa offers Kenyans without bank accounts a network to transfer cash via mobile phones. It currently provides a range of payment services, loans and savings to more than 21 million people in Kenya.

The integration targets Kenyan micro traders who source goods and other supplies from manufacturers in China.

Earlier in November 2018, Safaricom agreed a deal with Western Union to allow M-Pesa users to send money around the world using their mobile phones.