Safaricom rolls out an app with new M-Pesa features

The new mySafaricom app will enable the telco’s customers to access additional functions that include M-Shwari and KCB M-Pesa. The app will also have new M-Pesa features that include a Lipa na M-Pesa bill manager and payments by scanning QR code as well as in-phone M-Pesa 1Tap capabilities.

The bill manager enables customers to manage their bills in one place and provides a list of frequent lists paid and accessed by the customer. The function eliminates the need to key in the PayBill number and also increases the speed of making a payment. More than that, customers will also receive bill reminders through the feature.

Safaricom has already begun rolling out new Lipa na M-Pesa stickers with QR codes to the more than 140,000 M-Pesa agents and 80,000 Lipa na M-Pesa merchants. The software update also introduces a data usage manager that allows customers to set limits for various apps.