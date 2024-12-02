Safaricom partners Craft Silicon to roll out Little Cab in Kenya

Little Cab was developed with a Nairobi-based software firm called Craft Silicon. According to venturebeat.com, Little Cab cars will offer free Wi-Fi to passengers, and aim to provide cheaper fares than those of competitors and offer drivers a higher share of revenues.

Uber has launched in Kenya in early 2015 and offered lower prices to customers in order to stimulate business. But regular taxi drivers have complained about its impact on business. In March 2016, the Kenyan authorities charged six men with attempted murder and malicious damage to property over an attack on an Uber taxi driver in February 2016, the site continues.

Initially, Little Cab would be available on Android and Windows phones and would be made available on iOS platforms soon.

Safaricom is 40% owned by Britain’s Vodafone.