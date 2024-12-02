Safaricom, Moneygram sign money transfer deal

The introduction of the new service will mean that M-Pesa subscribers will be able to receive funds into their account anytime. Consumers can visit MoneyGram locations in 90 countries or MoneyGram Online to send funds to an M-Pesa customer in Kenya. The M-Pesa customer will receive an SMS confirming that the funds have arrived and will be able to collect the cash from an M-Pesa agent.

In recent news, MoneyGram has inked a deal to acquire Nexxo Financial’s money transfer kiosk business and to become the preferred money transfer and bill payment partner for Nexxo Financial.