Sacramento Kings and Appetize bring mobile ordering and payments to fans

The Kings have implemented Appetize’s POS solutions venue-wide at Sleep Train Arena and will also incorporate the system at Golden 1 Center, the future home of the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings will roll out Appetize’s mobile purchasing product inside its iOS and Android apps for fans to order items for concession pickup and direct-to-seat delivery.

Appetize will also integrate with the Kings loyalty platform, allowing fans to earn points via scanned ticket barcodes.

Appetize is a technology company that offers point of sale transaction systems for the sports, entertainment, and hospitality enterprise space via its payments platform.