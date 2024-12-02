



Through this new agreement, Sabre and CellPoint Digital aim to provide airlines leveraging SabreSonic and Radixx with access to a range of payment methods and services, in turn enabling them to simplify the payment process, improve the customer experience, and minimise operational costs.











The current initiative follows a previous partnership forged between Sabre and CellPoint Digital in October 2023, when the two companies started working on merging payment services with modern airline and travel retailing. At that time, Sabre customers were set to be able to gain access to CellPoint Digital’s suite of payment services, enabling them to have more control and efficiency in their payment ecosystems worldwide.





Making travel payments more efficient and simpler

With this integration, airlines can benefit from several payment options, such as international card networks leveraged for global transactions, digital wallets, and other non-card-based methods that scale flexibility at checkout. At the same time, consumers are set to receive alternative ways to pay, including deferred payment or mobile-based solutions, as well as direct bank-to-bank transfers supported by real-time or Open Banking systems.

Furthermore, the partnership with CellPoint Digital advances Sabre’s commitment to offering solutions that meet the needs, demands, and preferences of the airline and broader travel industry. By including CellPoint Digital’s capabilities into its platform, Sabre aims to allow airlines to have access to a unified solution that optimises how they adopt additional payment options. Commenting on the news, representatives from Sabre mentioned that the agreement with CellPoint Digital enables their company to support airlines in augmenting their payment strategies, increasing the security of transactions, and assisting in offering alternative payment methods.

At the same time, by working together, Sabre and CellPoint Digital plan to equip airlines with the tools they require to meet consumer expectations and changing business needs. CellPoint Digital underlined that this move intends to optimise airlines’ expansion of their payment options, serve local market needs, and minimise complexities at checkout, in turn contributing to higher conversion rates.