Sabre launches Virtual Payments for Corporate Travel Management Singapore

Developed in partnership with virtual card technology provider Conferma, Sabre Virtual Payments offers the ability to make secure corporate travel-related transactions.

The solution is available through Sabre’s corporate booking tool Getthere and the new Sabre Red Workspace and provides agents and TMCs with the capacity to issue single-use virtual cards for air, hotel and agency fee payments. The cards are sent directly to the traveller’s mobile via Tripcase and are attributed to a unique transaction.

Virtual card technology creates a single form of payment that is recorded in a traceable manner through a protected distribution channel, which helps ensure safe transactions and reducing the risk of third party access to sensitive details.

Sabre Virtual Payments enable agency and corporate users to choose from more than 30 banking partners and is available in Australia, Hong Kong, India, New Zealand and Singapore. Sabre says it will soon deploy the solution across the remainder of the Asia Pacific region over the coming months.