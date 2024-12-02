Sabre introduces payment solution for air travel

For travel buyers, Sabre Virtual Payments for Air will offer a solution that assigns a unique virtual credit card number to each travel segment. In addition, Sabre Virtual Payments allows corporations to control the amount of any transaction and ensure that only airlines are able to bill to these accounts, which delivers fraud protection and increases travel policy compliance.

Sabre Virtual Payments for Air is a streamlined form of payment that allows customers to deploy virtual credit card numbers from a preferred partner bank or credit card at the point of sale.

Sabre Corporation is a technology provider to the global travel and tourism industry. Sabre’s software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage operations such as passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, and flight, network and crew management.