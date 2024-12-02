Sabre and Visa expand B2B virtual payments

Under this agreement, travel buyers and suppliers will be able to pay and get paid with virtual Visa commercial cards. Sabre’s Virtual Payments work with Visa the world’s leader in digital payments to enable faster, more secure payment options.

Bringing together Visa’s leadership position in digital B2B payments with Sabre’s virtual payment technology and a global network of customers represents an opportunity to increase the adoption of B2B virtual payments in the travel industry, according Sabre Travel Network officials.

Sabre Virtual Payments offers multi-bank, multi-card, credit and prepaid accounts that allow customers to select the best payment option for their specific needs.