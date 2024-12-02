Saavn launches direct carrier billing for subscribers of Airtel, Vodafone

Following the agreement, subscribers of Airtel and Vodafone are able to pay for access to Saavn Pro, the company’s offline music listening product, without a credit card and without committing to a subscription. The direct carrier billing is set to enable Indians to make payments for ad-free, offline access to Saavn’s music library, without a credit card.

Subscribers of Airtel and Vodfone can purchase Saavn Pro with their prepaid carrier balances or postpaid accounts on Android devices. Saavn Pro enables users to listen to their music offline and without advertisements. Prepaid (non-subscription) users of Saavn Pro have access to the same features as subscription users of Pro, with their offline content available for listening during paid periods. Offline content is maintained on the prepaid listener’s device and reactivated with payment.

