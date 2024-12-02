SaaS banking provider Mambu announces Mambu Process Orchestrator

MPO is described as a natural extension of the Mambu core solution that is designed to support the“creation and operation of flexible and innovative banking architectures.”

MPO is said to be an “Integration Platform as a Service” (iPaaS) built around the core engine, that allows users to “compose, run and monitor API-driven and cloud-based processes.” MPO is a “no code / low code” process design.

Launched in 2011, Mambu powers over 6000 loan and deposit products which serve over eight million end customers. Mambu reports more than three million active accounts in 58 countries, ranging from fintechs to traditional banks.