SAARC Finance chairman urges regional cooperation

This should happen especially in the areas of banking and finance, which in turn can facilitate cross-border trade between the member states.

Governor Ashraf Mahmood Wathra expressed hope that these areas of mutual cooperation would help build a clear mandate for future cooperation among the members.

The governor highlighted some recent initiatives undertaken by the SAARC Finance Network, such as the availability of short-term liquidity for members under the SAARC Swap Arrangement, capacity building programmes for officials of members under the SAARC Finance Scholarship Scheme, dialogue and exchange of knowledge on issues of mutual interest through SAARC Finance Portal and the creation of regional statistical database and the recent initiative on collaborative research studies.