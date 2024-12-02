SAARC central bankers militate for better payment & settlement system

They have reached a mutual consensus upon the need to bring about reforms in domestic as well as cross-border payment and settlement system through close coordination and cooperation.

In the SAARC region payments are subject to domestic regulations which keep on changing, thus creating challenges for cross-border payments because of varying rules between an originating and receiving country. A greater coordination of payment system among SAARC members is necessary to streamline the long journey of fuller economic integration as expressed in the aim for attaining South Asian Economic Union.

A payment and settlement system refers to system of transfer of a payer’s monetary claim on a party acceptable to the payee. Typically, claims take the form of banknotes or deposit balances held at a financial institution or at a central bank.