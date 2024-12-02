SA Police division created to target cybercrime and financial fraud

The new Financial and Cybercrime Investigation Branch involves 90 staff, including forensic accountants, digital analysts, and expert investigators. Also, the areas they are working on were previously dealt with by the Commercial and Electronic Crime Branch.

Moreover, the restructure followed an extensive review into the response to financial and cybercrime, with its focus on training, crime prevention, and community engagement. Other sections of interest for the new division include cybercrime investigation, digital evidence, confiscation, forensic accounting, intelligence, and the financial crime investigation.